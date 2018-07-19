Toddler found in North Port canal’s death ruled drowning

A preliminary investigation Thursday afternoon found a cause of death for the 20-month-old toddler found in a canal in North Port, according to the City of North Port.

Ava Perry’s cause of death “is consistent with drowning,” according to a spokesperson for the city of North Port.

There is still a pending toxicology report.

Ava was previously reported missing from her home Tuesday morning.

Writer: Rachel Ravina