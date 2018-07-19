Some Dem. candidates running for gov. tout plans to curb gun violence

WINK News hosted the Democratic gubernatorial debate Wednesday night where the five candidates squared off on their competing visions for Florida.

The debate included their plans to curb gun violence. But would those plans be possible in practice?

In a crowded field of democratic candidates, guns took center stage during the debate at Florida Gulf Coast University.

“I’ve heard I’m going to be sued by the NRA, and if they sue me, I say bring it on!” said former congresswoman Gwen Graham.

Two candidates in particular laid out aggressive plans to curb gun violence.

Graham promised to crack down on assault style weapons.

“I have already developed an executive order that allows the governor —whoever she is— to sign an executive order banning the sale of military style assault weapons,” Graham said.

WINK News acquired a copy of the executive order draft from the Graham campaign dated Inauguration Day 2019.

Pamella Seay, an attorney and professor of justice studies at FGCU, said Graham’s plan is possible, but not necessarily a lasting solution.

“Of course it’s legal,” Seay said. “Until it’s challenged and proven in court to say if it’s constitutional or not.”

Orlando businessman Chris King also laid out what he touted as the most “aggressive plan” to curb gun violence, or what others are calling a “bullet tax.”

“Which would take tax sales revenues from guns and ammunition and add a new safety fee and create an ongoing revenue source to invest in the best school safety programs,” King said.

But Seay said she thinks the N.R.A. would challenge the plan, and she doesn’t see it holding up in court.

“I’m saying that’s probably not a promise he can keep,” Seay said. “If there is an additional tax that is strictly on weapons and ammunition, I think he’s going to have a problem. And I don’t think that will pass muster constitutionally.”