Some Cape homeowners see relief from algae, others still feel effects

As thick blue-green algae creeps across parts of Southwest Florida, some neighbors in Cape Coral are seeing relief.

“It was really blue and really green, it smelled really bad. It smelled like a bunch of pigs out here,” said Raz Zimbru.

Others are still feeling the effects of the green gunk plaguing area waterways.

WINK News reporter Brooke Shafer spoke to residents on the status of the algae near their homes. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

