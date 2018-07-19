Search underway after car theft in Golden Gate

An active search is underway after Collier County deputies responded to a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Collier County deputies responded to a stolen vehicle call at 11:06 a.m. and began to pursue the vehicle when the driver pulled over along 28th Street SW in Golden Gate, deputies said.

A man and a woman fled the car on foot, according to CCSO. Deputies caught the man and are still searching for the woman.

K-9 and aviation units are a part of the search.

Trust WINK News to bring you more information as it becomes available.