Parents of daughter hit, killed by car days after Irma to sue Cape Coral

Would an 18-year-old girl still be alive if storm debris wasn’t covering a stop sign?

That’s the argument her parents are making. They’re suing the City of Cape Coral after a driver ran a stop sign, hitting and killing their daughter.

WINK News reached out to the City of Cape Coral, but they declined comment as it’s an ongoing legal matter.

There’s a settlement meeting scheduled for Monday.

WINK News reporter Gina Tomlinson spoke to the driver, who said he didn’t realize there was a stop sign until he was halfway through the intersection.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

