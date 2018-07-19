Man breaks through roof of North Fort Myers business, steals lottery tickets

A suspect is on the loose after breaking into a grocery store by busting through the roof in order to steal lottery tickets.

Just before 1:00 a.m. on July 18, a man triggered the burglar alarm at Laurel Lane Grocery at 2119 Laurel Lane by entering through their roof, Southwest Crime Stoppers said.

Deputies responded to the alarm and discovered someone had smashed and cut through the plywood and asphalt-shingled roof to enter the store, according to Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance video shows the suspect jumping into the store through the makeshift opening in the ceiling and moving quickly to the cash register, taking several dozen lottery tickets.

Crime Stoppers say he shoved the tickets in his pants, returned to the hole in the ceiling and crawled his way out of the store.

The suspect is a man between 20 and 30 years old with an athletic build. He was clean shaven and has a short crew cut style haircut, Crime Stoppers said.

1 of 2

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Emily Luft