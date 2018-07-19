Man arrested in North Port for attempted murder

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at his girlfriend’s mother Wednesday night.

At 11:45 p.m. North Port Police responded to a call about shots being fired at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Dabarsky Avenue.

The victim told police her daughter’s estranged boyfriend, 22-year-old Dustin Allen Owens, shot at her while she was in her car after a verbal fight, according to police.

She said Owens proceeded to drive and chase her down Ponce de Leon Blvd. before passing her and driving towards the 400 block of Isabel in Warm Mineral Springs, police said.

Owens had the daughter and their infant child in the car at the time of the incident, according to police.

North Port Police with the help of Sarasota County deputies conducted a felony traffic stop at 7:00 a.m. at Nele Street and Triofno Avenue where Owens was taken into custody without incident.

Owens was charged with attempted murder, child neglect without great harm and other related charges.