Lee County to seek state grant money for algae cleanup

State funding for algae cleanup could be on the way to Southwest Florida in a matter of weeks.

Lee County Commissioners met with representatives of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Wednesday to discuss ways to combat blue-green algae in Lee County waterways.

When the Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency order over the toxic algae outbreaks, it allowed the state to move money around in the budget to address the problem.

Many people in the community say that help is much needed.

“A few weeks ago here it was really bad it looked like pea soup and then it cleared up a little,” said boater David Raferty.

In the meantime, the Army Corps of Engineers plan to adjust water releases again next week, but that doesn’t mean they are done for the season. It depends on factors like rainfall.

Business Damage Assessment survey

Governor Rick Scott announced that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has activated the FloridaDisaster.biz Business Damage Assessment survey to gather information on how algal blooms caused by federal Lake Okeechobee water releases have impacted local business operations.

The survey can be taken at FloridaDisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments by selecting the “Lake Okeechobee Discharge/Algae Blooms” event. For additional assistance, call 850-815-4925.

