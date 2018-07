Hit-and-run blocks portion of Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres

At least one person was injured Thursday night in a hit-and-run on Lee Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Joan Avenue North, according to the FHP. There is a roadblock on Lee Boulevard.

The circumstances leading up to the hit-and-run were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina