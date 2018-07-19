Cape police officer gives home to dog found abandoned

A dog left abandoned out in the sun without food or water now has a new home with the Cape Coral police officer who responded to the call.

Officer Joe Zalenski has a new partner.

“Once I saw his personality coming out right away, I knew I wanted to be a part of his future,” Zalenski said.

He met Shamus earlier this month after getting a call from a neighbor about a dog that had been abandoned and tied up without food or water at a home in northeast Cape Coral.

“It’s always hard to see things like that,” Zalenski said.

Animal control took Shamus in, and Zalenski covered the vet bill.

“Given his reaction to seeing people after his five day ordeal, I was pretty touched by his behavior,” Zalenski said.

Zalenski said Shamus likes to be outside and go on walks.

“He’s incredibly friendly, incredibly loving, very affectionate,” Zalenski said. “He’s just a giant puppy.”

Shamus is recovering now and adjusting well to his new home.

“They missed out on a great puppy, which is a shame,” Zalenski said. “But he’s going to have a pretty good life now.”

Lee County Animal Services told WINK News the dog’s original owners still haven’t been located, but they’ll face charges.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

