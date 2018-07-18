Tips for planning a relaxing ‘staycation’

Before the school semester starts and life gets too hectic, there is still time to squeeze in a last-minute vacation.

WalletHub ranked Cape Coral as 24th in the country for taking a “staycation.” So as an alternative to an expensive getaway, try taking time off in your own backyard.

The editor of Southwest Florida Parent and Child gave WINK these tips to help you feel like you are on vacation while staying at home.

First, make an itinerary so you know when and where to hit spots you want to see.

Add some decoration to your home so it feels like you are staying at a resort.

Make your own gift basket like you might get at a resort so it’s fun for the kids.

And most importantly, don’t work. Turn off the phones and don’t clean or focus on chores. If you want the hotel experience, give yourself the hotel experience.