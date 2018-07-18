SWFL starting to see some algae relief

People along the Caloosahatchee have started to see some of the algae break up, and experts say it’s all because of the weather.

“A few weeks ago here, it was really bad,” said Fort Myers resident and boater David Raftery. “It looked like pea soup, and then it cleared up a little.”

Fort Myers resident Joe Murray says he has lived on his boat for the past 30 years, and the green algae almost forced him off of it.

“I’ve actually thought about reevaluating my lifestyle,” Murray said.

But, seeing some of the slimy, green algae clear up today, Murray decides to stay put.

Florida Gulf Coast University professor, Mike Parsons, says the recent shift in winds and stronger currents are moving the algae from places like downtown Fort Myers in to the gulf, where salt water kills it.

“I think the wind and the rain breaks it up pretty good,” Parsons said. “It’s kind of going away.”

Lee County is still under an algae emergency order.

