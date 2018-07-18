Suspect sought in North Fort Myers robbery attempt

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who tried to rob a North Fort Myers convenience store Tuesday night.

At 10:20 p.m. on July 17, the suspect entered a Circle K at 789 Pondella Road. He approached the clerk and brandished a knife saying, “dollar, dollar,” according to Crime Stoppers.

He left the store empty-handed, fleeing on foot and Crime Stoppers say he may have gotten in a white vehicle that was waiting nearby.

The armed suspect is a man who is between 5’8″ and 5’10”, 180 pounds and was wearing a blue long-sleeved hooded sweater with a lime green shirt over the hoodie. The suspect used black material to cover his face and gloves at the time of the incident.

Surveillance video courtesy of SWFL Crimes Stoppers.

Anyone with information about the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.