Some Sunrise Towers residents being relocated for safety reasons

Some people are getting the boot from their apartment at Sunrise Tower in Fort Myers because the building is not up to fire code.

Nearly two weeks ago a set of concrete stairs collapsed in a stairwell, but luckily there were no injuries.

Resident Kai Lewis is getting moved into a different unit, “The structure of the building is very dysfunctional, so I think I should be able to withhold some rent because once again it’s another inconvenience and the building is falling apart.”

Repairs to a collapsed stairwell began Wednesday, but officials say construction could take 90 days, something many people here say is too long, You have children here, old people here, veterans here, disabled people here.. I mean that’s not good, it’s really not good,” Lewis said.

Nearly half of the units are government subsidized, so we asked the Department of Housing and Urban Development if they still deemed this property safe, but we did not receive a response.

Resident A’nika Williams is concerned for safety, “If something was to happen to these apartments or my apartment, I would have to come all the way to the front walk all away around the building just to get out the gate which doesn’t make sense.”

Only two stairwells have been deemed functional for this complex that hold just over 90 units.

WINK News is working to find out if any further evacuations are forthcoming.

The city says once repairs are fully completed they’ll be back out to inspect the work.

