Planning the ultimate “staycation”

With just three weeks left until you head back to school, it’s a perfect time to plan a quick vacation. And why not do it right here in Southwest Florida. Wallet Hub ranks Cape Coral 24th in the nation for “staycations,” but there are great spots all over. WINK News anchor Lindsey Sablan sat down with Pamela Hayford from SWFL Parent and Child magazine. She has some tips to make your “staycation” extra special for you and your family.