Lois Reiss has finger, palm, and footprints taken in front of judge

Accused killer Lois Reiss had her finger, palm, and footprints taken in court Wednesday following the court granting the State’s Motion to Require the Accused to Submit to Fingerprinting, Palm Printing, and Foot Printing last week.

Riess, 56, is accused of killing her husband in Minnesota, and a woman on Fort Myers Beach, according to investigators.

At the hearing the defense requested that the prints be rolled in the secure holding area adjacent to the courtroom and the Honorable Judge Joseph Fuller granted the request.

The prints were done in the presence of the attorneys, court reporter, and the judge.

Prosecutors filed an intent to seek the death penalty against Riess on July 2, according to the state attorney’s office. She waived her right to a speedy trial.

Riess was indicted on June 6 by a grand jury for charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information of a deceased individual of $5,000 or more, according to the state attorney’s office.

Reiss’ next court date is scheduled on October 31 for a case management conference.

Assistant State Attorney Lanna Belohlavek of the Homicide Unit and Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Royal are prosecuting the case.

Writer: WINK News