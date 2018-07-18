FORT MYERS

Isolated storms for Wednesday

Published: July 18, 2018 6:01 AM EDT
Updated: July 18, 2018 7:22 AM EDT

There will be a high of 92 degrees with isolated storms for Wednesday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Citing less tropical moisture in the atmosphere, Devitt said, “It doesn’t eliminate our chance of rain, we just won’t have as many showers and storms.”

