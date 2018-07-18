Isolated storms for Wednesday

There will be a high of 92 degrees with isolated storms for Wednesday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

7:15 AM UPDATE: Overnight into this morning we have been tracking a few (limited) showers. Rain could be brief, but possibly heavy at times. Pushing inland and northeast. Nothing widespread. #swfl pic.twitter.com/XhZJXxc1Ze — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) July 18, 2018

Citing less tropical moisture in the atmosphere, Devitt said, “It doesn’t eliminate our chance of rain, we just won’t have as many showers and storms.”

