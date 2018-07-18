WINK hosts Florida Democratic gubernatorial debate tonight

WINK News hosting the Democratic gubernatorial primary debate Wednesday, which will be moderated by WINK News anchor’s Chris Cifatte and Lois Thome.

The five candidates running for governor will face off at 7:00 p.m. at the Florida Gulf Coast University’s Cohen Center.

This will be the second to last time the candidates — Andrew Gillum, Gwen Graham, Jeff Greene, Chris King and Philip Levine — debate before the August 28 primary election.

It’s also the first time the Florida Democratic Party has hosted a debate of this size for statewide candidates in Southwest Florida.

And with Southwest Florida currently being inundated by toxic algae from Lake Okeechobee, and a state of emergency declared by Gov. Rick Scott, we’ll see the solutions offered by the candidates in this largely bipartisan issue.

You can watch the debate live on the WINK-TV from 7 – 8 p.m. or right here on winknews.com.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

