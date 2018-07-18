Democratic candidates vying for Florida governor seat debate tonight

In the race for the governor’s mansion, five democratic candidates will participate in a gubernatorial debate Wednesday evening at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The debate will take place at 7 p.m. at the FGCU Cohen Center on 11090 FGCU Blvd. N.

The televised debate is being moderated by WINK News anchors Chris Cifatte and Lois Thome.

You can watch the debate live on the WINK-TV from 7-8 p.m. or right here on winknews.com.

MORE: WINK hosts Florida Democratic gubernatorial debate tonight

WINK News posed a question for viewers what issues are important to the people of Southwest Florida?

WINK News also took to Twitter to poll viewers if watching a debate will correlate to voter turnout in November:

RACE TO THE GOVERNOR'S MANSION: Will watching a debate get you to the polls? — WINK News (@winknews) July 18, 2018

Meet the candidates

Andrew Gillum

Andrew Gillum, 38, is a democratic candidate running for governor of Florida.

Gillum was born in Miami and attended college at Florida A&M University.

He then was elected to Tallahassee City Commission before being elected mayor, according to his campaign website.

Gillum said he wants to run for mayor because there’s a “need (for) a fresh approach to solving the problems of our state and get our government back on track.”

Gillum has a plethora of issues he’s focusing on including health care, education, jobs, and the environment, to name a few, according to his campaign website.

For more information on the candidate, click here.

Gwen Graham

Gwen Graham, 55, is a democratic candidate running for governor of Florida.

Graham went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for her undergrad and went to law school at the Washington College of Law.

Prior to serving public office for Florida’s second congressional district, Graham was on a school advisory board, became P.T.A. president and worked for her local school district, according to her campaign website.

During her time in Congress, helping Florida families was a priority for Graham, according to her campaign website. She also returned $2.5 million to veterans and cut her office’s operating budget by more than 15 percent.

Graham is focusing on a variety of issues for her campaign including education, economy, civil rights, justice reform, etc., according to her campaign’s website.

Click here to learn more about the candidate.

Jeff Greene

Jeff Greene, 63, is a democratic candidate running for governor of Florida.

Greene attended Johns Hopkins University and Harvard College of Business. He’s also an entrepreneur in his professional life prior to campaigning for public office.

If elected, some of his priorities include immigration, education, justice reform and jobs and wages, just to name a few, according to his campaign website.

Visit the candidate’s website to learn more.

Chris King

Chris King, 39, is a democratic candidate running for governor of Florida.

King was born in Orlando, Fla., according to his campaign website. He attended college at Harvard University and law school at the University of Florida.

Prior to running for public office, King was an entrepreneur.

King is focusing on several issues related to the campaign including gun safety reform, criminal justice reform, affordable housing, and equality, etc., according to his campaign website.

To learn more about the candidate, visit his website.

Philip Levine

Philip Levine, 56, is a democratic candidate running for governor of Florida.

Levine went to the University of Michigan. He’s a self-made entrepreneur in South Florida, according to his campaign website. He then served two terms as mayor of Miami Beach.

Levine’s motto is “just get it done,” and said he strives to take action.

He added he aims to take revamp the state’s economy with jobs and schooling, as well as taking “an entrepreneurial approach to protecting our environment.”

Levine has several priorities for his campaign including the environment, education, jobs, and health care, just to name a few, according to his campaign website.

Visit the candidate’s website for more information.

Writer: Rachel Ravina