Community comes together to support family of dead North Port toddler

Balloons, stuffed animals and flowers line the canal that 20-month-old Ava Perry was found dead in Tuesday.

Now, a community is rallying together to support the family grieving their loss.

“As a mother, and a grandmother, it’s just heartbreaking,” said neighbor Darlene Meredith. “My heart goes out to her family. I can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

Meredith says that she has felt compelled to leave items at the makeshift memorial at the canal so the family feels supported.

“I just brought a stuffed animal and a balloon, and there’s also a GoFundMe page on Facebook that I am donating to as well,” Meredith said.

Police say the toddler was reported missing from the family’s home Tuesday morning.

That’s where police say they found the toddler’s slightly older sibling pointing to the water and calling Ava’s name.

An hour and a half later Ava was spotted and pulled from the canal—a half mile downstream of the family’s home.

Now, the North Port community, including the first responders are trying to cope with their loss.

How Ave ended up in the canal is still under investigation. Police are not saying where her parents were when she went into the water.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Emily Ford