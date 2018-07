At least 1 person injured in Cape Coral shooting

At least one person was injured Tuesday night in a shooting on the 1000 block of Tropicana Parkway West, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m., and one person was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear at this time.

Writer: Emily Ford