16-year-old arrested for Lehigh vehicle thefts

A 16-year-old is in custody facing charges after allegedly stealing two cars, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee County deputies responded to Epps Brown St E. on July 14 in response to a stolen vehicle.

An unlocked 2005 Red Hyundai Tiburon with the keys inside was stolen from the victim’s driveway, according to LSCO.

Following the vehicle theft, deputies received information about several burglaries in the same Lehigh Acres neighborhood.

The suspect was seen in surveillance video attempting to open vehicle doors in one resident’s driveway.

The next day, deputies responded to 543 Empire Ave S. after receiving a call about a stolen 1999 Buick Le Sabre.

Detectives from the East Criminal Investigation Division and Auto Theft Unit assumed the investigation and positively identified the juvenile suspect as the same person from the surveillance footage.

Detectives got a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and during their search, found keys to the Buick and Hyundai that were reported stolen, along with stolen property from nearby burglaries.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of grand theft and burglary.