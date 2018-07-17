Woman run over by Publix semitrailer in Florida dies

Authorities say a Florida woman is dead after being run over by a Publix grocery store semitrailer.

A Boynton Beach police news release says 68-year-old Herma Jervis was taken to a nearby hospital Monday morning and was pronounced dead several hours later.

Police say the Publix truck was stopped at an intersection behind a city recyclable truck. Both trucks began moving forward, and the woman somehow got underneath the Publix truck’s left outer wheel.

The Publix driver wasn’t cited for the crash, which remains under investigation.

A message seeking comment from Publix wasn’t immediately returned.

Author: Associated Press