Two small planes crash in everglades, three dead

Two small planes have gone down in the Everglades in far southwestern Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police and fire rescue received word of the plane emergency just after 1 p.m. of a small plane down near 22700 SW 8 Street.

CBS Miami Chopper4 spotted the fixed-wing plane in the high grass, it appears one of its wings have been sheared off.

Markings on the plane indicated it belonged to the flight school Dean International. It is the same flight school where, last May, pilot and passenger of the Cessna 152 crashed in the Everglades west of U.S. 27 and Krome Avenue.

In 2017, a student from the school took a plane and crashed in the Everglades. He died.

The area of Tuesday’s crash is very remote, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue used airboats to reach it.

A second area of plane debris was spotted a distance away. The plane appeared to have flipped over on impact.

There is no word on how many people were aboard the planes and if they survived.

Author: CBS Miami