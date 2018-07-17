SWFL safety zones for e-commerce exchanges

If you have bought or sold an item using an e-commerce website like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, you can exchange your items at designated “exchange safety zones” created by local law enforcement.

Safe zones were established so people could make transactions with strangers in a safe public place. These zones are designated with signs and equipped with 24-hour surveillance to deter criminal activity.

In Lee County, the Fort Myers Police Department headquarters offers designated parking spaces in their east parking lot at 2210 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33901.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has safety zones as well:

Locations of Safe Exchange Zones in Charlotte County:

District 1 Office: 11051 Willmington Boulevard, Englewood

District 2 Office: 992 Tamiami Trail Suite A, Port Charlotte

District 3 Office: 3280 Tamiami Trail Suite 505 (Promenades Mall), Port Charlotte

District 4 Office: 7474 Utilities Road (Headquarters) , Punta Gorda

Punta Gorda Police Department: 1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda

For more additional safety, the CCSO offers these additional tips to remember when meeting an unknown person to buy or sell an item:

Tell a friend or family member where you are going and when to expect you back

If possible, always have someone accompany you

Bring your phone so you can call for help

Meet in a public, well-lit place with people around if you choose not to use the Sheriff’s Office.