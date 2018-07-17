Roadway changes coming to Del Prado Blvd. at Hancock Bridge Parkway

Lee County officials tell us they plan to lengthen the left turn lane on three of the four legs of the Del Prado Boulevard and Hancock Bridge Parkway intersection in Cape Coral and close another.

The hope is to reduce the amount of crashes at the intersection and on Del Prado.

Authorities count nearly 60 accidents this year at Del Prado and Hancock, one of which, a 13-year-old boy on a bike was hit by a truck.

Deborah Simpson calls the intersection by her salon, one of the most dangerous in Lee County, “People are always in a hurry, road rage is very high and you have all these businesses, so if people are looking for a business they don’t have time to look.”

The boy was badly injured while trying to cross Del Prado. Nearby business owners who remember the crash say the upcoming road improvements are crucial.

Dave Durandis, owner of a nearby cell phone shop said, “This is the busiest intersection in this county, so it does require a lot of attention, so I think it would be very beneficial for that”

Another change to this area will include closing the left turn lane to SE 2nd street from Del Prado Blvd. in an attempt to make it safer. At that intersection there were 11 crashes in 2017 alone.

While officials re-evaluate the left turn lane, A no turn sign will be posted starting July 24.

