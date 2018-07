Possible serial killer caught after Houston-area manhunt

A man suspected in three fatal shootings has been arrested in Houston. Authorities say 46-year-old Jose Gilberto Rodriguez was taken into custody Tuesday.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez have said Rodriguez is wanted in connection with three killings since Friday. Gonzalez described Rodriguez as a possible serial killer.

Rodriguez is suspected in the shooting death of 62-year-old Pamela Johnson in her Cypress-area home Friday; the killing of 28-year-old Allie Barrow inside a mattress store in Houston on Saturday; and the fatal shooting of a man inside another mattress store in Houston on Monday.

Police say Rodriguez also is a suspect in the robbery, shooting and wounding of a metro bus driver on Monday and a home invasion robbery on July 9.

Author: CBS News