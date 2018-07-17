Missing baby, Ava. Photo courtesy of the City of North Port.
NORTH PORT

North Port looking for missing 20-month-old girl

Published: July 17, 2018 11:58 AM EDT
Updated: July 17, 2018 12:39 PM EDT

The City of North Port are currently looking for a missing 20-month-old girl.

Ava has brown eyes and brown hair and went missing from her home in the 8500 block of Alam Avenue off of South Biscayne Drive around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Ava was last seen wearing a diaper and she is old enough to walk.

If you have any information, contact authories as soon as possible.

