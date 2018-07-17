Lightning strikes car in Golden Gate Estates; no injuries reported

A Chrysler Pacifica was struck by lightning Monday afternoon in the Orangetree community of Golden Gate Estates, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded after the lightning strike happened around 4 p.m. to the parked Chrysler in a residential driveway.

There were approximately 200 flashes of lightning per square mile each year in 2016 in Orangetree, a community located between Naples and Immokalee, according to the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. The area experiences more lightning than any other location in the United States.

Writer: Rachel Ravina