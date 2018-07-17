Lee County Publix champagne thieves at large

Law enforcement are looking for four men who stole $350 worth of high-end champagne from Publix Monday morning.

Before noon on July 16, four men entered the Publix on 11851 Palm Beach Boulevard. Surveillance video shows two of the suspects selecting two bottles of Moet champagne and placing them in a shopping cart, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Two other men followed suit and grabbed four more bottles of Moet champagne, Crime Stoppers said.

The men left the aisle, placed the champagne into brown plastic bags. One suspect stood by the front door while another took the bags of champagne out of the store. The remaining men followed after.

Surveillance photos captured images of the suspects and now Crime Stoppers are hoping the public can place names with their faces. Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.