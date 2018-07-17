Impending payment deadline looms for UEP in Cape Coral

Some Cape Coral homeowners have two weeks to pay thousands of dollars for the Utilities Extension Project.

Dirt roads and dusty air are what some neighborhoods in north Cape Coral look like. It’s costing homeowners, like resident John Jacobs, thousands of dollars.

“There are tons of retirees hear that worked saved to be able to live here now they’re expecting to pay that $20,000 for water and sewage,” Jacobs said.

Cape Coral is connecting its water and sewer systems to northern neighborhoods under the utilities extension project.

“There’s a lot of people struggling that couldn’t pay early,” Jacobs said.

Homeowners have until July 31 to pay the second lump sum for the project. If residents do not pay the lump sum, it’s added to a tax bill with interest for the next 20 years.

“If I was a senior on a real fixed income I would not be happy about some of the choices this city has put into place,” said Cape Coral resident Donna Bikus.

Donna and Ron Bikus, of Cape Coral, understand how hard it can be to pay upfront, but they say only good will come from this project.

“Property values are definitely going to go up after this is done and this seems like it’s going in the right direction to be done correctly,” Ron said.

City officials hope to have the first part of this project finished by next year.

