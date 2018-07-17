FGCU’s Chris Sale Makes 3rd consecutive start for AL All Stars

The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place Tuesday night in Nationals Park at 8 p.m. ET. We already knew the starting position players, save for National League designated hitter, but we didn’t know the lineups. After a reveal from each manager, we now know everything.

Visiting American League

Mookie Betts, RF Jose Altuve, 2B Mike Trout, CF J.D. Martinez, DH Jose Ramirez, 3B Aaron Judge, LF Manny Machado, SS Jose Abreu, 1B Salvador Perez, C

SP: Chris Sale, Red Sox

This is the third straight All-Star Game start for Sale and that hasn’t happened for anyone else since the 1950s (Lefty Gomez and Robin Roberts were the other two to do so). Pretty special.

Home National League

Javier Baez, 2B Nolan Arenado, 3B Paul Goldschmidt, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Matt Kemp, LF Bryce Harper, CF Nick Markakis, RF Brandon Crawford, SS Willson Contreras, C

SP: Max Scherzer, Nationals

Scherzer vs. Sale was the starting pitching matchup last year, too. This is the first repeat matchup since the 1939 and 1940 Games with Red Ruffing and Paul Derringer

Author: Matt Snyder, CBS Sports