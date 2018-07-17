County officials making safety changes to Del Prado Blvd intersection

Lee County officials are making changes to a dangerous part of Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral this month.

Crews are closing the southbound left turn lane at SE Second Street where people can make u-turns just past the intersection of Hancock Bridge Parkway and Del Prado Blvd.

This crash-prone area has seen major accidents including a 13-year old boy who was badly injured after riding his bike across the street.

11 crashes were reported in this spot in 2017. Officials are hoping to cut down on accidents at this intersection where they see a wrecks on a regular basis.

Officials added that they are planning improvements down the road, and will re-evaluate the turn lane during that process.

Starting July 24, you won’t see the SE Second St. turn lane.

