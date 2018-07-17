Build-A-Bear to attempt “pay your age” again, this time with birthdays

After last week’s frenzy over Build-A-Bear’s “pay your age” deal, the company is trying it out again – but only for birthdays.

Bring your child into Build-A-Bear any day during his or her birthday month and receive a “pay your age” deal called “Count Your Candles” for the Birthday Treat Bear, which is normally $14. The deal only applies to this specific bear.

For example, if your child is turning five years old, the bear will only cost you $5. There is no minimum age to receive the deal – one-year-olds can celebrate too!

However, this deal is only available for Build-A-Bear Bonus Club members. You can join for free here.

In addition, for a birthday celebration, your child will receive the following at no additional charge: special birthday heart ceremony, birthday heart for their furry friend, birthday cake photo prop, birthday sticker, birthday party hat, ringing the birthday bell and singing “Happy Birthday.”

You do not need to bring any identification or proof of your child’s birthday to get the deal.

On July 12, Build-A-Bear offered a one-day “pay your age” deal for all customers for the first time. The sale captured the attention of so many customers that Build-A-Bear had to close stores shortly after they opened due to crowd and safety concerns.

Author: CBS 46