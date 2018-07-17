Apple previews new set of emojis for World Emoji Day

New customizable options including red hair and bald emojis are a part of Apple’s set of emojis which will roll out later this year in a free software update.

Apple announced 70 new emojis ahead of World Emoji Day which is July 17.

There are new curly hair, red hair, gray hair and no-hair options for popular emojis.

In addition to customized faces, there will be a kangaroo, peacock, parrot and lobster, with the addition of new food emoji for mango, lettuce, cupcake, and more, said Apple.

World Emoji Day is a 4-year-old holiday. The date was chosen because July 17 is displayed on the 📅 Calendar Emoji.

You can always visit the Emojipedia to search emojis, their meanings and how they are displayed across devices.

You can also vote for your favorite emojis here. Winners will be announced at 3.20pm on July 17 World Emoji Day live from the New York Stock Exchange.

Writer: Emily Luft