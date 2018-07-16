Marco Island, south Fort Myers top list for flood insurance claims

Marco Island home and business owners filed more flood claims during the rainiest parts of 2017 than anywhere else in Southwest Florida, according to claim data obtained from the federal government.

WINK News filed a freedom of information act request to see which areas of Florida filed damage claims more than others.

Four zip codes in the Florida Keys turned in between 1,000 to 1,800 claims each: the most in the state.

Three areas south of Jacksonville; Flagler Beach, St. Augustine Beach and St. Augustine; were the next highest parts of the state for flood claims with each area around 600 claims each.

MAP: FEMA Flood Map Service Center: Search By Address

As for Southwest Florida, the following 5 zipcodes filed more flood insurance claims between August and November 2017 than anywhere else:

1) Zip Code: 34135 – Marco Island

Total claims: 522

Total money paid: $7,054,050

2) Zip Code: 33908 – South Fort Myers

Total Claims: 488

Total money paid: $15,057,502

3) Zip Code: 34135 – Bonita Springs

Total Claims: 346

Total money paid: $10,164,444

4) Zip Code: 34102 – Naples

Total Claims: 280

Total money paid: $8,010,269

5) Zip Code: 34103 – Naples

Total Claims: 222

Total money paid: $7,439,506

View Full interactive Map, look-up your zip code:

Trouble loading, click here.

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney

