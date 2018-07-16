“Lake Boyz” gang jury selection begins

Jury selection begins Monday for four members of the “Lake Boyz” gang who were arrested during a racketeering investigation in 2017.

James Brown, Kwamaine Brown, Diante Davis and Eric Fletcher are all alleged members of the gang.

Fort Myers Police Department raided the suspected Harlem Lakes neighborhood gang, netting almost two-dozen arrests in January of 2017.

MORE: Operation targeting ‘Lake Boyz’ gang nets 21 arrests

The judge split up the trials of accused men in March.

1 of 4