Identity expert suggests talking with children about phone safety

Your child’s whereabouts is something you don’t want getting into the wrong hands, but that can be easy to get a hold of.

Identity theft expert Carrie Kerskie recommends sitting down with your child and starting a dialogue about online safety, and let them be the teacher.

“So say to your child, ‘Hey, show me how this location stuff works,'” Kerskie said. “Let them teach you, and as you’re going through, you can say, ‘Wow, if they know that I’m here, couldn’t they do the same on your phone?”

In general settings under privacy, users can limit specific app locations options to while using or never.

Most apps default to always, so it’s good to frequently check settings.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

