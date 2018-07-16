Fort Myers City Council to approve SRO agreement with Lee schools

There are only 25 days left until students return to the classroom and today Fort Myers will lock in an agreement to fund officers for all of it’s schools.

The agreement places 17 officers and two supervisors within the city’s schools. The school board is paying $50,000 per officer, totaling about $950,000.

16 schools within Fort Myers city limits will have a dedicated Fort Myers police officer assigned to it’s campus.

The goal is to make sure students are safe in school and on school grounds. The school board says they want officers to know the ins and outs of the schools, immerse themselves and get to know school dynamics.

The board plans to evaluate the program at the end of the school year to make any necessary changes.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

