Former Everglades City mayor arrested on grand theft, official misconduct charges

Former Everglades City mayor Sammy Hamilton, 84, was arrested Monday in connection with grand theft and official misconduct, Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Hamilton is facing charges of one count of grand theft and 16 counts of official misconduct, according to the FDLE.

Hamilton was allegedly the sole signature on the city’s checks for several years, however the city charter required dual signatures by the mayor and city clerk, the FDLE said. Hamilton resigned from the mayor’s office in September 2017.

An investigation began in September 2017 and two complaints were filed with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, according to the FDLE.

The investigation found Hamilton allegedly stole nearly $48,000 in taxpayer dollars to purchase boat parts, construction materials, and equipment and development fees, according to the FDLE. He’s accused of using his position to do so.

Hamilton is also accused of authorizing and issuing 16 fraudulent checks from Everglades City and misrepresenting in official business, the FDLE said.

Following the arrest at his home, Hamilton was taken to the Collier County Jail. He does not have to stay overnight or go to a first appearance if he pays a $90,000 bail.

If Hamilton is unable to pay bail, his first appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, and his following court date is scheduled for Aug. 13, according to the Collier County Jail

