Florida’s economy tops $1 trillion

Florida’s economy has topped $1 trillion, meaning that if Florida was its own nation, it would have the 17th-largest economy in the world.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that’s bigger than Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and the Netherlands.

The Florida Chamber Foundation in a release said the state is adding about $2.74 billion to the state’s gross domestic product each day.

The chamber has launched the “Florida 2030” initiative to address problem areas in the economy, such as the achievement gap in schools and the poverty rate.

Despite hitting the $1 trillion mark, there’s still room to grow. Wage growth has long been pointed to by economists as an area Florida’s economy – and the national economy – need to address to continue growing.

