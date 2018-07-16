Electric bills are heating up! An energy audit could save you more than you think

Surf, sand and sunshine – three of the reasons we live in Southwest Florida.

But with summer temperatures sizzling into the 90’s, your electric bill’s likely heating up too.

It’s the dog days of summer which means Florida Power and Light energy expert Wanda Cantres is busier than usual.

Homeowner Bob Prichard is having Cantres conduct an energy audit to hopefully save him some money.

“I suspected that I had an issue with insulation its always about four or five degrees hotter up there than downstairs,” Prichard said.

And that’s where an energy expert comes in, not only will they check the insulation but the entire house, offering tips and tricks along the way.

Cantres said, “Every degree you set your thermostat higher you are decreasing your bill by 5 percent on your cooling monthly cost.”

Besides your thermostat, it’s important to keep and eye on your water heater.

LCEC says your water heater is often your second energy consumer in your home. You want to make sure that your temperatures on your water heater are not higher than 120 degrees.

A lot of energy usage comes from your kitchen, the killer is a double whammy, when your oven heats the room causing your AC to work harder, so cantres suggests to use your grill as an option.

And lastly, time to check the insulation…

“I noticed a big opening right near the access hole so I would recommend you would have an AC person check all your ductwork,” said Cantres while inspecting Prichards’ home.

Prichards is happy with the results, “They charge me nothing to do this, and I end up paying them less money because I’ll consume less energy. It’s a great program.”

Each home uses energy in a different way, so Cantres says bringing in an expert is the best way cut that electric bill down.

To request an LCEC Home Energy Audit:

https://www.lcec.net/energy-efficiency/energy-survey

How much are your appliances costing you:

https://www.lcec.net/energy-efficiency/energy-tools/calc-u-savers

Green energy advice:

https://www.lcec.net/energy-efficiency/green-energy-tips

To request an FPL Home Energy Audit and to lower your bill:

https://www.fpl.com/save/lower-bill.html

Author: Brendon Leslie / WINK News