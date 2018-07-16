Drunk driver hits, injures 8 people in Naples

8 people are hospitalized after a man backed his car into a crowd Saturday night in Naples.

At 9:20 p.m., Antonio Rosas, 51, backed his Honda Accord through the parking lot of Mi Mercado Foods at 11375 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Rosas hit several picnic tables where people were eating and then fled the scene, FHP said.

8 people were injured and taken to the hospital. 7 sustained minor injuries while one woman’s injuries were listed as serious.

Deputies were able to locate Rosas a half-mile away from the scene and arrested him on several DUI charges and leaving the scene.

According to the FHP, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

