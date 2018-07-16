Cape Coral man arrested for aggravated battery

A Cape Coral man is facing charges of aggravated battery after attacking his girlfriend, two police officers and a nurse.

On July 12, Steven Barker, 37, was upset after being woken by his live-in girlfriend, grabbed a metal chair and hit her, punched her and then pushed her through a glass window, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Officers responded to their home around 9:00 a.m. and began to conduct their investigation. They arrested Barker who was reportedly being verbally and physically uncooperative and proceeded to kick an officer, according to police.

Officers used a TASER, then took Barker to a local hospital where he hit a nurse and scratched another officer.

Barker is being charged with aggravated battery, battery of an officer, battery of an emergency medical care provider and resisting arrest with violence.

Barker was booked in the Lee County jail.