Algae crisis not keeping some boaters from hitting the open water

Boaters are taking notice to the algae problem, saying it’s difficult to find alternative places to launch their boat because of the algae.

And although it’s near the mouth of the Caloosahatchee River, blue-green algae is starting to show up.

Punta Rassa is the only boat ramp Frank Hoff uses, “I can see it, but can’t smell it.” he says, “This is a visible concern here at the ramp because it does validate that it has made its way this far down the river.”

And when comparing this year to previous years, many say it’s significantly worse.

Boater Matt McMicken is concerned, saying, “This is a tremendous fishery and a lot of people come here to fish and enjoy it, but it’s just going away.”

But is it enough to keep boaters away?

“It’s still alive and well for boating. It’s not going to slow down boaters,” Hoff said. A statement county numbers would agree with, as vehicle traffic to the Punta Rassa boat ramp is up by 1,500 cars or boats this June when compared to last.

And while the algae is an annoyance to many boaters many say it won’t affect their time on the water.

McMicken said, “If you look out you can see the water moving under the causeway, so it kind of keeps the algae washed out. The place where you’re going to see a lot of the algae is around the canals and waterways where it doesn’t get a lot of tidal movement.”

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

