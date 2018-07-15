Woman struck by boat propeller off Cayo Costa

A woman was injured Sunday afternoon after being hit by a boat propeller on Cayo Costa, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on the Gulf of Mexico side of Cayo Costa, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Captiva Fire Department also responded.

The woman was hit in the leg, and was taken to Pineland Marina prior to being transferred to a hospital.

The circumstances leading up to her injury were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina