World War II veteran Ruth Fields celebrates 100th birthday

World War II veteran Ruth Fields, of Punta Gorda, celebrated a special birthday Sunday as she turned 100 years old.

Fields —originally from Massachusetts— enlisted in the army at 26 and traveled abroad to Australia and the Philippines during her service, where she was responsible for training other women entering the armed forces.

“We were the first women to go into service.When they say they were going to have women in the service, I went and signed up because my brothers were going in,” Fields said. “There were four of them, I couldn’t let them go without me.”

WINK News reporter Chris Grisby spoke to Field about some of her notable life experiences. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Rachel Ravina