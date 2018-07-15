Miracle’s Aussie in the outfield shares baseball journey

Fort Myers Miracle center fielder Aaron Whitefield is a bit of a handful.

“He doesn’t like to sleep much, I don’t think,” said Travis Blankenhorn, third baseman for the Fort Myers Miracle. “He plays music until 1 a.m.”

Blankenhorn is both teammate and roommate to Whitefield, whose journey in the game of baseball began in Australia.

While his home country isn’t known for producing players in his favorite sport, Whitefield was determined to carve out a career for himself.

“I was at the field every weekend, if not every day,” Whitefield said.

He said he received pushback, but continued to persevere.

“People saying Australian guys can’t do it. You haven’t been playing baseball that long,” Whitefield said. “They’ll eat you up when you get over there.”

Whitefield later signed with the Minnesota Twins in 2015.

WINK Sportscaster Andrew Kessee caught up with the baseball player’s journey to the ballpark. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Melinda Lee

