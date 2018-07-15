Crash blocks portion of Livingston Road in North Naples

A crash with injuries Sunday afternoon shut down the northbound lanes of a portion of Livingston Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Livingston Road and Mediterra Boulevard East, according to the FHP. The northbound lanes of Livingston Road are closed at the intersection.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

NB lanes of Livingston Road at Mediterra Blvd. are closed due to a crash. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) July 15, 2018

Writer: Rachel Ravina