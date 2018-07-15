Cape Coral neighbors believe protected burrowing owls are being mistreated

Cape Coral neighbors are upset and say state protected burrowing owls in their backyards are being mistreated.

One of the issues – lawnmowers.

Pascha Donaldson with Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife says, “The owl burrows are very shallow so the weight of the lawnmower especially with the rain and the soft sand can definitely crash the boroughs.”

And now they want action.

Because burrowing owls are protected animals under state law, if you do not follow protocol you can get fined, face jail time, and even face a third-degree felony.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

